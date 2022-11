“Good afternoon from Bill Strange here in San Diego California,” said Bill Strange in an email to the Log. “Koa is a month old Shiba Inu on her maiden voyage on board our 18’ Whaler ‘Ohana Spirit’. She had a pawsitively perfect 1st day cruising Mission Bay with Mom & Dad and she’s always ready for a new adventure.

Thank you &

Best Regards, Bill Strange”

