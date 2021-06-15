Laguna Beach and Oceanside Place in Wyland’s Challenge

LAGUNA BEACH一 The Wyland Foundation announced the winners for the tenth annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, and Oceanside and Laguna Beach made the cut. The annual water conservation challenge promotes water-resource resiliency through pledges and water conservation practices. There were mayors from 42 states that joined the nationwide campaign with 759,000 pledges made around the United States. Participants pledged to practice behaviors that ranged from shortening shower times to protecting local water sources from harmful runoff. Residents in winning cities will be entered into a drawing that could see a $3,000 credit towards their annual home utility bill; home irrigation equipment; gift cards for shopping at Hobie Surf Shops; and eco-friendly hand soaps from Petal. Additionally, residents were able to nominate a deserving charity in their community for the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE.

