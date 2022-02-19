Let Me Introduce You to, Dockwalker

CALIFORNIA—The California Dockwalker program, led by the California Coastal Commission and the California Division of Boating and Waterways’ Boating Clean and Green Program, is implemented in partnership with The Bay Foundation. For 2022, Dockwalker offers a hybrid model combining virtual and in-person Dockwalker training. During the virtual trainings, the instructor will be live, and participants will be able to ask questions! Dockwalkers are trained to safely engage members of the public and the boating community to adopt clean boating practices. Dockwalkers spread clean boating information with boaters and distribute educational 2020 California Boater Kits while visiting marinas, launch ramps, marine supply stores, boat shows, special events, or wherever they find boaters. “Dockwalker” is only a general term because participants are not limited to “walking the docks” to talk to boaters about safe and clean boating practices.

For those interested in becoming a Dockwalker, Southern CA Trainings:

• Saturday, March 26 (10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.) Virtual Training Please register here

• Saturday, April 16, 2022 – In-Person Training- 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Silver Gate Yacht Club Register here

• Saturday, May 14, 2022 – Virtual Training (10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.) Virtual Training Please register here

• Saturday, June 11, 2022 – Virtual Training (10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.) Virtual Training Please register here