Lift Foils Welcomes the LIFT4

ISABELA, PUERTO RICO – Lift Foils, the creator of the first commercial eFoil and unequivocal leader in the space, announced the next model in their lineup, the LIFT4. Designed to prioritize three main qualities: style, longevity, and performance, LIFT4 is the quietest eFoil ever created and features technological progress in battery life, allowing riders to be out on the water longer and explore further than ever before at a fraction of the charging time of any other eFoil available. In addition, there are new color options, advanced electronics, new hardware, and a new lineup of wings.

According to Lift Foils, the LIFT4 is customizable and long-lasting. Development of the LIFT4 comes following five years of extensive usage of Lift products and acquiring feedback from more than 15,000 riders. As a result, lift Foils has updated and reworked most of its components to perfect one’s ride and create an eFoil that will revolutionize how we interact with water and nature.

“Being the designer and the rider offers a closed-loop experience where you can really hone in on what you’re feeling and why you are feeling it,” said Lift Foils Founder and CEO Nick Leason in a press release. “Riding an eFoil is not only about going out and surfing but also about silencing your mind, getting into a flow state, and connecting with nature.”

Since Lift Foils started designing eFoils in 2016, the company has continuously pushed the boundaries of battery technology. Developed in-house by the company’s engineers, the new Gen4 batteries provide a good experience on and off the water and offer a unique and state-of-the-art battery management system, or BMS, that optimizes each ride’s performance and efficiency, therefore extending the lifespan of the battery overall as a result.

With the Gen4 battery system, charging time has been reduced to 50 minutes for the Full Range model and less than 30 minutes for the Light Battery. This feature allows riders to maximize their time on the water and spend less time waiting for gear to recharge. Lift Foils has accessed battery cells used by the industry’s best electric vehicles, which feature the highest energy capacity per cell. The Lift Full Range Battery offers ride times of up to two-and-a-half hours, and the Lift Light Battery offers up to one-and-a-half hours. In addition, the Gen4 batteries feature new housing, redesigned to create a rugged, lab-tested, and field-proven product.

Lift Foils announced it’s focusing on safety and reliability while increasing longevity and reducing weight. In addition, the housing has a new ergonomic handle and rubber feet for maximum comfort and protection. Upgrades and refinements have also been made to the new LIFT4 eBox for an effortless and near-silent experience on the water.

Lift Foils’ Quiet Ride Technology System is composed of an advanced motor controller, their smoothest and quietest controller to date. The new system utilizes the latest technology in the electric mobility industry and enhances the ride experience by cutting any existing vibrations or sounds in half. As a result, riders won’t have to listen to their equipment but rather to the natural surroundings. Regarding design and ease of usability, Lift Foils is paying attention to details and has updated some small but essential items like the latches.

The LIFT4 offers updated carbon fiber latches, both engineered and manufactured in a factory in Puerto Rico. These new latches feature a specially designed ergonomic shape and shave significant weight from an eFoil assembly. They also offer precision tensioning and automatically regulate pressure inside the hatch compartment, making opening and closing in all conditions easier.

For the LIFT4, Lift Foils also introduces new wings to create the ultimate flying experience for customers. The new Camber Pro Series takes everything Lift has learned about wing design and construction and has developed the smoothest eFoil-specific wings. In addition, they’ve fine-tuned the shapes and curves that define wing performance and create an even more balanced feel for the rider. The new Camber Pro Series comes in three sizes: small, medium, and large. Two additional back wings have also been introduced to offer the appropriate balance between stability and carving performance: 36 and 46 Glides.

Constructed of carbon fiber, Lift Foils has maintained its original board shapes and sizes and added additional color options for the launch of the LIFT4. Between their core colors and extensive metallics, you can choose 12 color options to customize your ride and own the board representing your style. The LIFT4 also features a full carbon fiber mast, which is available in two sizes: 28-inch and 32-inch. These pair with a precision machined aluminum propeller, each milled from a block of aerospace aluminum, hand polished, hard anodized, and perfectly balanced.

These ultra-rigid propellers provide maximum bite and torque and are built to survive any abuse they might encounter in the water. In addition, all pieces in the propulsion unit are fully modular and can be easily interchanged for one’s ride preference via their in-house designed Lift Connect System (LCS).

There is also a standard two-year warranty on all components. The LIFT4 prices start at $11,995 for the Lift Light Battery Gen4 and $12,995 for the Lift Full Range Battery Gen4.

For more information, please visit https://liftfoils.com/.