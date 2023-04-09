Live Like Sadie— Sun Bathe on the Bow

“This is 10-year-old “Sadie,” said Alan Amason in an email to the Log. She cruises on a 1986 Carver 32′ Aft Cabin in Ventura. When the sun is out she will be on the bow. Winter is not her favorite time of year because the sun is not out all the time. She also loves to go in the cockpit and lay on her bedding. She is very shy but once she likes you she is happy to see you. When we first put her on the boat she was a little concerned. Now she can’t wait to get back on it. If you see her sun bathing please yell “Hello Sadie!!”

