Lobster Season is Almost Here: Essential Tips and Techniques for Catching California Spiny Lobster

As fall approaches, excitement builds for one of the most anticipated times of year along the California coast: the opening of lobster season. Starting at 6 p.m. on the Friday preceding the first Wednesday in October and lasting until the first Wednesday after March 15, recreational anglers can head out to the waters in search of the prized California spiny lobster (Panulirus interruptus). Whether you’re a seasoned lobster seeker or a newcomer, preparing properly and understanding the regulations and techniques will set you up for a successful season.

The California spiny lobster is a favorite among recreational and commercial fishermen alike, known for its sweet, tender meat and abundance along the coast. Unlike its cousin, the Maine lobster, the spiny lobster lacks claws, which means the meat is primarily found in the tail. These lobsters are nocturnal, becoming more active at night when they emerge from rocky crevices and kelp forests to feed, making night fishing particularly productive.

Before heading out on the water, it’s crucial to understand the regulations that govern lobster fishing in California. For recreational fishermen, the bag and possession limit is set at seven lobsters per person per day. There’s also a minimum size limit, with lobsters needing to measure at least 3¼ inches across the carapace, the hard shell of the back. Measuring your catch is essential, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) provides a useful diagram to help ensure compliance, which can be found at https://wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Marine/Invertebrates/Lobster.

In addition to the lobster report card, a California recreational fishing license is required. Anglers fishing south of Point Arguello in Santa Barbara County also will need an Ocean Enhancement Validation. If you’re diving for lobsters, you’ll have to rely solely on your hands, as no mechanical tools are allowed for catching them while diving.

After you’ve covered all the rules, regulations and licensing required, having the right equipment can make all the difference in a successful lobster season. Here are a few must-have items to enhance your chances of catching the elusive spiny lobster:

The most common and effective tool for catching lobsters is the hoop net. These are available in different sizes and styles, but they all work similarly by luring the lobster in with bait and then trapping them. If you’re fishing from a vessel, you’re allowed to use up to five hoop nets, but no more than ten hoop nets total can be deployed from a single boat. Fishing from a public pier? You’re limited to two hoop nets. Hoop nets range in price from around $65 to $150. You can purchase these nets at bigger chains like Bass Pro Shops, but your local tackle shop should carry them as well. Hogan’s Bait & Tackle in Dana Point is a popular shop amongst South Orange County anglers, selling the hoop nets that will land you that lobster. When using hoop nets, the key is patience. Once the nets are set in areas where lobsters are known to forage, such as near rocky reefs or kelp forests, wait at least 20-30 minutes before pulling them up. The net should be pulled steadily to prevent the lobster from escaping. It’s a good idea to check your nets frequently throughout the evening, as lobsters are most active after sunset.

Lobsters are scavengers, so they’re attracted to a variety of baits, especially oily fish. Many anglers use mackerel, sardines or even salmon heads. Some opt for pre-packaged bait designed specifically for lobsters, which can be equally effective.

As mentioned earlier, it’s essential to measure your lobster’s carapace to ensure it meets the minimum size requirement of 3¼ inches. A lobster gauge is a small easy-to-use tool that can be found at most tackle shops. These gages can be found on Amazon.com for about $7, or you can pick one up when at Hogan’s, Bass Pro Shop or West Marine while stocking up on hoop nets. While you’re there shopping, since lobster fishing is best done at night, having a glow stick or underwater light attached to your hoop nets makes it easier to locate them in dark waters.

Lastly, for those who prefer a hands-on approach, diving for lobsters is a popular method. Skin and scuba divers are limited to using only their hands to catch lobsters. A good pair of gloves is highly recommended, as lobsters have sharp spines on their bodies that can cause injury. Lost Winds Dive Shop in Dana Point as well as Catalina Diver’s Supply on Catalina Island are great locations to pick up all the equipment required for hands-on lobster fishing. Divers should focus on rocky crevices, caves and kelp beds where lobsters hide during the day. Night dives can be particularly rewarding, as lobsters are more likely to be out in the open. Lobsters tend to move quickly when approached, so divers need to be quick with their hands. A common tactic is to approach the lobster from behind and gently grab it, avoiding the sharp spines.

California’s spiny lobster population has remained healthy thanks to strict regulations and responsible fishing practices. Always release undersized lobsters immediately and handle them with care to ensure their survival. It’s also a good idea to participate in tagging programs and report your catch accurately to help CDFW monitor lobster populations.

For many anglers, lobster season is a time-honored tradition, combining the thrill of the catch with the enjoyment of a delicious, freshly caught meal. Whether you’re hoop netting from a pier or diving into the waters, following these tips and using the right equipment will ensure that you’re prepared for a successful and responsible lobster season. So, gear up and get ready to experience one of California’s most exciting recreational fishing opportunities.

For more information about California Spiny Lobster season and regulations, please visit https://wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Marine/Invertebrates/Lobster.