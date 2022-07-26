Local Coastal Program Grant Application Period Is Now Open

Applications for grant funds to support Local Coastal Program (LCP) planning are due by Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.

The California Coastal Commission has announced the eighth round of competitive grant funding to support local government coastal resilience efforts. Funds may be used for projects containing an LCP planning component that are developed to assist local governments in assessing impacts and planning for coastal resiliency, including adapting to climate change and sea-level rise effects.

Local governments responsible for developing and amending LCPs under the California Coastal Act are eligible to apply. More information on program priorities, eligibility, and evaluation criteria can be found in the application.