Locals in the Log— Dana Point Harbor

DANA POINT— Holidays in the Dana Point Harbor are for lovers, family, and friends. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale watching offers 60-minute cruises through the Dana Point Harbor for locals and visitors to enjoy the brightly decorated boats throughout the harbor. Then guests can also experience the “Happy Harbor Days” after the cruise. The vibrant light displays are free to enjoy, consist of over 700,000 LED lights, and feature intricate themed light creations, including Candy Cane Lane, the “Merry Kiss Me” arch, lighted trees, and more. To purchase tickets, look for signs for Dana Wharf Sportfishing and the Catalina Express. The office is located next to Jon’s Fish Market. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://danawharf.com/cruises-and-events/harbor-lights-cruise/. Also, don’t forget to submit your photos to thelogeditor@thelog.com!

