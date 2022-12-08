Loyola Marymount University Choir Presents Holiday Concert

CATALINA ISLAND— On Dec. 17, the Loyola Marymount University choir will perform a free concert at the Catalina Museum for Art & History from 6-8 p.m. This new tradition for the museum will be the second year it has been hosted. All museum members, island residents, and visitors are invited; registration is not required.

“This event perfectly aligns with our mission and vision in which we share art, history, film, and music with our community,” said Gail Fornasiere, Deputy Director of External Affairs for the Catalina Museum for Art & History. “It is also a great way to say thank you to our members, donors, and guests for their continued support.”

The evening will begin with an opportunity to explore the museum’s galleries, including the History of Catalina Island and its special exhibitions, Crossing Waters: Contemporary Tongva Artists Carrying Pimugna and Tall Tiki Tales: Catalina as a South Seas Island. Then the LMU Choir will sing holiday classics.

Holiday cookies will be provided—a specialty cocktail, wine, beer, coffee, tea, and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.

Nearly 40 choral students will perform. The concert will be led by Dr. T.J. Harper, Chair of Music and Director of Choral Activities, and will take place at the museum’s Schreiner Family Plaza.

The LMU Choruses represent a tradition of artistic excellence with more than 50 years of history. Under the direction of T.J. Harper, DMA, this tradition continues to be enriched through the participation of a diverse group of LMU students, faculty, staff, alums, and community members from the greater Los Angeles area.

Schedule for the Evening:

5–6 p.m.- Members of the Patrons Society are invited to meet LMU’s Dean of Communication and Fine Arts, Dr. Bryant Keith Alexander, Chair of the Music and Director of Choral Activities, Dr. T.J. Harper, and the members of the choir for refreshments and light appetizers.

6–7 p.m.- All members, residents, and visitors are welcome to explore the museum’s galleries

7–8 p.m. Concert by the Loyola Marymount University Choir

For more information, contact Kellie Costello at (310) 510-4650 or kcostello@catalinamuseum.org or visit https://www.catalinamuseum.org/calendar/event/2737865.