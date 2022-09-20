Maritime Museum Let’s Visitors Under 18 in for Free

CHANNEL ISLANDS— The Channel Islands Maritime Museum has started offering free admission for guests under the age of 18 starting on Sept. 1. The museum said this is part of the push to create access for guest education. “As part of our goal to provide improved access to all, including families with children, it was decided that the Museum would eliminate admission fees for those under 18 years of age,” said Museum Executive Director Adri Howe in an Aug. 23 press release. “We certainly hope it will allow for more families to come to CIMM and help them to enjoy and learn about the wonders of the maritime experience and human creativity. Museums play an important role in our society, and we very much believe that future museum lovers are created when people have access to museums, especially as youngsters.” The museum still offers $5 tickets for senior and active military members and $10 tickets for adults over the age of 18. The museum will also continue to offer its Museums for All discounted admission for those patrons who present EBT, SNAP, or CalFresh identification cards. The museum is located in Channel Islands Harbor. It features several exhibits for visitors to learn about maritime history, including world-class models of historic ships and maritime paintings dating back to the 1600s. The museum is open Thursday-Monday from 12-4 p.m. For more information, see https://www.cimmvc.org/.

