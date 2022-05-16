May 2022 Updates from Channel Islands Harbor Department

CHANNEL ISLANDS⸺ Channel Islands Harbor released a May update for construction efforts in the harbor. The Casa Sirena & Lobster Trap properties have had all structures completely removed and are in the process of having debris hauled away; the process should be complete by mid-May. The department is in the process of hiring a contractor to reconstruct the revetment around the Harbor Peninsula and plans to have the project finished by 2023, which will allow for the construction of a new Hyatt House Hotel. The harbor is still looking for a new tenant or developer for the Whale’s Tail property and reissued a Request for Proposal in April. The deadline for the proposal is May 26. Finally, the harbor plans to send out another RFP for Fisherman’s Wharf. The RFP is set to be issued by the end of the month. For more information, see the Channel Islands Harbor website at https://www.channelislandsharbor.org/.

Share This:

































