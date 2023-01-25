Mercury Unveils New Electric Outboard Motor

Mercury has unveiled its latest electric outboard motor for small boats, the Mercury Avator 7.5e. The unit is an all-in-one propulsion package that includes the motor, battery, and electronics in a self-contained system. It is developed for small watercraft that accept transom-mount outboards.

The Avator 7.5e delivers on Mercury Marine’s recent pledge to expand on electric boating.

As Mercury Marine’s president Chris Drees explained, the company’s extensive history in the marine industry was key in facilitating its expansion into electric drives.

“We are excited to formally introduce the Avator 7.5e electric outboard to the world,” said Drees in a statement. “As the innovation leader in the marine industry, both in internal combustion products and now electric propulsion, we have the resources and knowledge to make boating more accessible to more people while building on our commitment to sustainability. The Avator program is helping us do this in new and exciting ways.”

The Avator 7.5e isn’t necessarily a robust system, with just a 750W continuous-rated motor. That’s equivalent to one horsepower, though the electric drive means that the higher torque system can do more with less power. Nevertheless, mercury says the motor performs similarly to a Mercury 3.5hp FourStroke outboard with comparable speed and acceleration figures.

Part of the reason the motor competes so well against more powerful gas engines is that it uses a transverse flux electric motor. That design has a different copper coil winding design that increases low-speed torque and efficiency.

The system is easy to install, turning a boat into an electric one in just a few minutes. For more information, please visit https://www.mercurymarine.com/en/us/.