National Marine Manufacturers Association Executive Robert Newsome will headline the lunch at the CBC

Robert Newsome, chief administrative officer and senior vice president of operations for the National Marine Manufacturers Association, will headline the lunch at the eighth annual California Boating Congress on March 13 in Sacramento. Newsome will share the economic impact of boating in the state and what he sees as current trends in the industry.

Registration for the CBC is now open. Space is limited for this two-day policy conference where participants will meet and hear from statewide leaders, legislators, regulators and policymakers who impact our industry daily.

California Boating Congress

March 12-13

Capitol Events Center

1020 11th St., Sacramento

Just steps away from the State Capitol

Newsome is an experienced association leader in the recreational marine industry, advocating for members’ interests and the improvement of recreational boating. His contributions include strategic planning and implementation, public speaking engagements, staff mentoring and building alliances with industry partners.