Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach Reminds Boaters that Anaheim Bay has Changed

SEAL BEACH— With the holiday season coming up, the Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach is reminding people that they are undertaking an outreach campaign to ensure boaters are aware of the changes in Anaheim Bay over the last several years.

The Huntington Harbour Boat Parade and Cruise of Lights events attract many boaters from outside of Huntington Harbour. However, mainly due to the pandemic, many will only have traveled into the harbor after the Navy opened up the new civilian boating channel through Anaheim Bay and closed off the old one. This is a concern since many participants will enter the harbor at night, and the old boat channel route is now a construction area.

The Naval Weapons Station wants to help ensure the safe navigation of all event participants. Therefore, when entering from the bay, boaters must remain to the right to avoid restricted areas. To see the map, visit https://bit.ly/3AjZPaJ.