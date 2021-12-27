New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim and Plunge

AVALON— Join the City of Avalon and the Catalina Swim Club on Jan. 1, for a NewYear’s Day Polar Bear Swim and Plunge. The swimming event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Casino Drive Park for intermediate to advanced swimmers and is a one-mile swim. At 11:30 a.m. at Middle Beach, the Polar Bear Plunge will take place. Whether you chose to swim or plunge, this family fun event will serve hot chocolate and light refreshments. The event is free, for more information please call the Avalon Recreation Department at (310) 510-0220.

