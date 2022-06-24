Newport Beach Debuts New Wildland Fire Engine

NEWPORT BEACH⸺ The Newport Beach Fire Department has introduced a new fire engine equipped with improved off-road capabilities to fight wildland fires. The new engine was on display for the community at Newport Coast Fire Station 8, where the engine is housed, on June 4. The engine will be used primarily for the Newport Coast area but will be deployed to assist other cities as needed. “This specialized piece of equipment will improve our wildland firefighting capabilities by allowing our firefighters to navigate challenging terrain and off-road areas that are inaccessible to standard engines,” said Fire Chief Jeff Boyles in a press release from Newport Beach. The engine was built by Pierce Manufacturing and has a shorter wheelbase and four-wheel drive capabilities to allow for better maneuverability, off-road versatility, and higher ground clearance. In addition, the engine carries 500 gallons of water and can pump water while moving, which allows for rapid water application in more remote areas. The city started the project in 2019, but due to complications from COVID-19, the project took two years to complete. NBFD crews are undergoing additional training with the new engine before it will be placed in service.

