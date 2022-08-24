NOAA Predicts Above Normal Atlantic Hurricane Season

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s update for the 2022 hurricane season, covering a six-month period that ends on Nov. 30, calls for 14-20 named storms with wind reaching 39 miles per hour or greater. Of those storms, 6 to 10 could become hurricanes with winds reaching 74 mph, and 3-5 storms could reach winds of 111 mph or greater. NOAA provides these ranges with 70 percent confidence. “I urge everyone to remain vigilant as we enter the peak months of hurricane season,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in an Aug. 4 article on the NOAA website. “The experts at NOAA will continue to provide the science, data, and services needed to help communities become hurricane resilient and climate-ready for the remainder of hurricane season and beyond.” So far this season, there have been three named storms and no hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin. On average, there are 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes, and of those seven, three may become major hurricanes. NOAA’s mid-season forecast predicts a 60 percent chance of above-normal activity. They will continue to monitor the situation but encourage the public to remain alert and to pay attention to the forecasts. “Although it has been a relatively slow start to hurricane season, with no major storms developing in the Atlantic, this is not unusual, and we, therefore, cannot afford to let our guard down,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, in the article. “This is especially important as we enter peak hurricane season—the next Ida or Sandy could still be lying in wait. That’s why everyone should take proactive steps to get ready by downloading the FEMA app and visiting Ready.gov or Listo.gov for preparedness tips. And most importantly, make sure you understand your local risk and follow directions from your state and local officials.”

Share This:

































