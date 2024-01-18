Ocean Institute Spearheads Innovative White Sea Bass Re-Population Program

Resources Enhancement and Hatchery Program (OREHP), an initiative aimed at boosting wild fish populations, particularly the White Sea Bass (WSB). This experimental hatchery program, operated in collaboration with Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute (HSWRI), is meant to reflect the Ocean Institute’s environmental conservation and community involvement.

White seabass play a role in marine ecosystems as a predator species. They help control the populations of smaller fish and invertebrates, contributing to the overall balance of the ecosystem. Due to overfishing and habitat degradation, there have been concerns about the declining populations of white seabass in some regions. Several conservation efforts and management practices have been implemented to ensure sustainable fishing practices and the preservation of white seabass populations.

The mission of OREHP is to explore the feasibility of using cultured marine finfish to enhance local WSB populations. The process involves spawning and rearing WSB at a hatchery in Carlsbad, followed by the transfer of juvenile WSB to 13 grow-out facilities throughout Southern California. The Ocean Institute is actively participating in this program by contributing to the re-population efforts of this prized local sportfishing species.

One key aspect of the program involves marking each WSB with a small tag the size of a broken piece of mechanical pencil lead. Anglers are encouraged to help the cause by returning the heads of the WSB to scanning sites so that scientists can analyze tags under a microscope. This information provides valuable insights into the fish’s origin, birth date and more, contributing to ongoing research and conservation efforts that will support the rehabilitation of the species.

According to Jessica Brasher, director of husbandry at the Ocean Institute, “The importance of [Ocean Institute’s] involvement in WSB re-population extends beyond the environmental impact.” Brasher continues, “The program serves as a proof of concept for restoration models, engaging the public and anglers in hands-on, accessible science happening in their community. Proceeds from fishing licenses contribute to funding programs like OREHP, further highlighting the interconnectedness of environmental conservation and community support.”

The care of the WSB and pens is mainly volunteer-driven. Ocean Institute staff, interns and volunteers, including those from the New Vista Career Academy, work to ensure the well-being of the fish. The New Vista volunteers, as part of an employment training program for adults with autism, play a crucial role in the project, bolstering participants’ skill sets.

Gerry Padilla, an Instructor at career academy, shared his appreciation for the opportunity, saying, “We have benefitted wonderfully from the WSB program. In the service of aiding people with autism in their efforts to develop skills, we have had access to tasks that involve applications of basic math, measurements, data tracking and animal care …we are deeply grateful to be a part of the WSB program.”

The Ocean Institute is further engaging the public in the program by offering the Hatch & Release Program Tour, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the WSB pen. Tours officially began Jan. 13, with weekday and weekend options. Participants can become marine scientists for a day, contributing to valuable research on WSB while learning about their crucial role in ocean health.

For tour details and reservations, please visit https://oceaninstitute.org/events-old/category/wsbt/.