Oceanside Launches gO’side Electric Shuttle Pilot Program

OCEANSIDE⸺ On June 13, the city of Oceanside launched an electric vehicle shuttle pilot program in Downton Oceanside. The “gO’sde” is a five-passenger electric shuttle that will run from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. The shuttles can be scheduled through the “Ride Circuit” smartphone app by choosing Oceanside, or passengers can flag down the shuttle in an area where it is safe to stop. The service is currently free, with a potential fare to be instated later on. “We are so excited to launch this pilot program, which will provide Oceanside residents, visitors, and downtown workers a safe, efficient transportation option to get around our downtown this summer,” said Mayor Esther Sanchez in a press release from the city. “Not only will gO’side help to mitigate parking and traffic congestion; it’s also really fun to ride!” The service area covers from Oceanside Harbor south to Vista Way west of Interstate 5. The program is scheduled to run through November 2022. For more information, see http://www.ridegoside.com/.

