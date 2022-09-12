Oceanside Yacht Club Takes Youth to Marine Institute in Dana Point

OCEANSIDE— On Aug. 19, the Oceanside Yacht Club Youth Foundation sponsored a trip to the Marine Institute in Dana Point as part of its mission to provide maritime activities for youth. The group included Oceanside Yacht Club Juniors, parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors. OYCYF Director and OYC Jr. Director Ron Dreyer and OYCYF Secretary Linda Loftis were Accompanying the group. “They all had a fabulous time!” said OYCYF President Michael Cobas. “And thanks to the super arrangements made by OYCYF Secretary Linda Loftis, the day was a smashing success! We were so fortunate that the OYCYF was able to fund and sponsor this maritime adventure.”

The day’s activities included:

Fin-tastic artifacts.

Shark touch tank.

Squid dissection.

Walking in the tide pools, story time whale talk, sea star touch tank, and the Maritime History Center.