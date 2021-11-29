October 2021 World’s Fourth Warmest on Record

INTERNATIONAL一 Scientists at the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) said that Oct. 2021 is ranked as the fourth warmest October on record in 142 years. According to scientists, the average global land and ocean surface temperature in October was 1.60 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20-century average. The last eight Octobers are ranked the eighth warmest on average, and this is the second warmest October land temperature on record for North America behind October 1963. According to the NCEI’s Global Annual, Temperature Rankings Outlook 2021 is on track to be among the 10 warmest years on record worldwide. For more information, see the NOAA website at https://www.noaa.gov/news/october-2021-was-worlds-fourth-warmest-on-record.

