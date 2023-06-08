On the Horizon

CYC Summer Small Boat Regatta (June 17-18)

From June 17-18, the Coronado Yacht Club (CYC) will host the Small Boat Regatta. The regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in the current version of The Racing Rules of Sailing. Eligibility and entries are limited to fleets of three or more sport/small boats. In addition, they must have skipper members in good standing of Yacht Clubs or Sailing Organizations recognized by US Sailing. Previous boats that have entered are Mercury; Moth; F18; Laser; 420; FJ; J70; J24; Harbor 20, but other fleets are welcome. All entries must be submitted by June 15 at 3 p.m. The regatta fee is $65 and includes a taco party on June 17 at the CYC. Trophies will be awarded on the evening of June 18 to the top finishers in each class after all the races have concluded. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/26209/NORSummerSmallBoatRegatta2023.pdf.

Southern Crossing Race (June 25)

On June 25, the South Lake Tahoe Windjammers Yacht Club will host the Southern Crossing Race. This race will be governed by the rules defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to monohulls with an LOA of 18 feet or greater. Boats shall hold a current PHRF rating. The race committee may assign or adjust a boat’s rating to comply with ratings established by the SLTWYC and/or Lake Tahoe PHRF Committee. Eligible boats must register online at the Regatta Network no later than 10 a.m. on June 25; the registration fee is $50. The racing venue will be on the waters of South Lake Tahoe, with the starting and finishing line near Tahoe Keys. Prizes will be awarded based on entries. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/25864/SOXNOR.pdf.