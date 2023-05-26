On the Horizon

26th Annual Charity Regatta (June 2-4)

From June 2-4, the Dana West Yacht Club will host the 26th Annual Charity Regatta benefitting the American Cancer Society. The event will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing, including applicable US Sailing prescriptions. The sailing instructions are available at dwyc.org and RegattaNetwork.com. The event is open to boats in the PHRF monohull class, accepted One-Design Class(s). Boats must be over 21′ in overall length and have a current valid rating and certificate for the class entered, where appropriate. Any boat entered without a rating will be assigned one by the OA, whose decision will not be subject to redress. Boats may enter by submitting a complete entry form online at DWYC Race https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/26511 or Regatta Network Registration Form at: https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/applet_entry_form.php?regatta_id=26511 and paying the applicable entry fee to DWYC, no later than Wednesday, May 31. The entry fee is $95. US Sailing Member Fee is $90 with a valid USSA Membership Card. Credit card payment is the preferred method of payment. If paying by check, please make it payable to Dana West Yacht Club. Pledge sheets must be submitted by 6 p.m. on June 3.

There will be daily and perpetual awards for:

· PHRF Overall, Wesley Hawkins Trophy

· Cruising Fleet Overall, Jim Ferguson Trophy

· All Women’s Crew, Joanne McCredie Trophy · Top Fund Raiser for the Charity, Race boat entry

· Top Fund Raiser for the Charity, Club member non-Racer

· DWYC Beneteau First 36.7 One-Design Class

The perpetual trophies will be awarded Sunday afternoon. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://bit.ly/3Mr8UF8.

Club Handicap Racing Fleet McEachen Memorial Race (June 4)

On June 4, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club will host the Club Handicap Racing Fleet McEachen Memorial Race. This series will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing and the Club Handicap Racing Fleet rules and by-laws. This series is open to members of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. The ‘member’ may enter any boat regardless of ownership and must assume financial responsibility by certifying that the vessel is, and will remain, adequately insured when racing. ‘Member’ is defined as a member in good standing or the spouse of a member in good standing. The racing area will be designated on the current SBYC course chart, available on the SBYC website, or at the front desk of SBYC. Race day trophies will be awarded at SBYC. The McEachen Memorial Trophy will be awarded at the annual trophy dinner. Each race in the series also qualifies for the Annual High Point Trophy. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://bit.ly/42Z2brn.