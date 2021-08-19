On the Horizons

Labor Day Regatta, SCYYRA Ullman and Frost Series, Sept. 4-5

Alamitos Bay Yacht Club will host the Labor Day Regatta Sept. 4-5. The regatta is open to ocean course classes: 29er, 5-0-5, A-Cat, C-15, CFJ, Cal 20, Finn, Formula 18, Hobie 16, I-14, Laser Standard, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7, Nacra 15, Portsmouth (monohull and multihull), Shields, Tempest, and Viper 640; and bay course classes: Naples Sabot (Senior, Junior A, B, C1, C2, C3), Lido 14 (A, B). Racers have to be in good standing with yacht clubs or sailing organizations affiliated with US Sailing, sailors from other countries have to be in good standing with their respective national governing authorities. Bay classes will race in Alamitos Bay and ocean classes will race in Long Beach Harbor behind the federal breakwater, the race is governed by The Racing Rules of Sailing, with a prescription from US Sailing, Appendix V, rule V1 penalty at the time of the incident. This race is the first in the Southern California Youth Yacht Racing Association 2021-22 Ullman Frost Series, for more information or to register for the race see, https://www.scyyra.org/?series/19/ullman-info.

37th Annual Long Beach to Dana Point, Sept. 4

Shoreline Yacht Club, Dana Point Yacht Club, and Dana West Yacht Club will host the 37th Annual Labor Day Race on Sept. 4 along the coast from Long Beach to Dana Point. The race is open to ocean sailing vessels with sailors in good standing with yacht clubs or sailing associations in good standing with US Sailing Regional Sailing Association. There will be classes for PHRF Spinnaker, ORCA, Unlimited, and PHRF Non-Spinnaker, the committee may also add a One-Design class if there is a minimum of five boats interested. The entry fee for USS members is $70 and $75 for non-members, entry fees have to be submitted online by 6 p.m. Aug. 25. There will be a $15 late fee added to entries after that time, the last day for entry is Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. For more information see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/22844#_docs.

Outlook Trophy Aug. 29

Southern Coast Corinthian Yacht Club will host Outlook Trophy, an over 13-mile pursuit race, hosted on Santa Monica Bay west of the Marina del Rey Breakwater on August 29. Racers will be assigned a start time in minutes after the slowest rated boat starts. The assigned start time will be calculated by the Race Chair and is based on the boat’s Portsmouth Rating DPN and is converted to a PHRF rating. The race is open to all boats and is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing. Entries have to be in by 9 a.m. the day of the race and the entry fee is $10 and can be paid online at http://www.regattanetwork.com/event/13171. Racers and their guests are invited to use the new club at 13444 Bali Way, for boat launching options contact Bruce Fleck at (310) 600-5214.