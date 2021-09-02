On the Horizons

2021 Melges 24 California Cup Sept. 11 &12

The Santa Cruz Yacht Club is hosting the 2021 Melges 24 California Cup on Sept. 11 & 12. The regatta is open for all boats that meet the obligations of the Class Rules and the IM24CA Rules, participants can enter online at SCYC.org or on the Regatta Network. The regatta will be held within a three-mile radius of the Santa Cruz harbor entrance. Check-in for the regatta will start at 9:30 p.m. and the first warning signal will be at 12:55 p.m. There are seven races scheduled with no more than four races to be sailed in a day.

Applications and entry fees have to be in by Sept. 5 and will be $150 entry fee before Sept. 1 and a $175 entry fee after Sept. 1. Sailing instructions will be available on Sept. 4 on the SCYC

website or Regatta Network, the week before the first race. For more information see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/23133#_home.

Richard Henry Dana Charity Race Sept. 11 & 12

Dana Point Yacht Club will host the Richard Henry Dana Charity Race on Sept. 11 and 12. The regatta is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing and open to boats in PHRF Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker, and Multihull classes with a skipper that is a member of a yacht

club or sailing association recognized by the Southern California Yachting Association or US Sailing. PHRF class entries need a valid current PHRF rating certificate, boats entered without a rating will be assigned a rating by the OA. This is a charity event and boats that are raising money or making donations will benefit in their

race rating and boats raising donations of $1,000 or more will have their entry fee waived. Fundraising team packets are available online at RHD Charity Regatta on the DPYC website at dpyc.org. Boats submitting donations will have a rating adjustment made to their PHRF Spinnaker or Non-Spinnaker ratings. Online entries need to be in no later than 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 or they will be subject to a late fee. The last possible time to submit an application and entry fee is 9 a.m. on Sept. 11. Entry fees submitted before Sept. 8 will be $75 and $100 after that date.

Cliff McNamara Champion of Champions Invitational Sept. 25

The Santa Cruz Yacht Club is hosting the 2019/2020 Cliff McNamara Champion of Champions Invitational on Sept. 25, the regatta will be within a three-mile radius of Santa Cruz Small

Craft Harbor west jetty. The regatta is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing, all competitors are required to wear personal flotation devices, and eligible boats must have a valid Monterey Bay PHRF rating before the warning signal. The race is a pursuit race with starting times determined by the handicap starting with the largest

handicap and working its way down. This is an Invitational Regatta for boats that have won a class in a SCYC series or regatta in the 2019-20 season or during the 2019-20 or 2020-21 midwinter Regattas. The overall winner of each year based on the finishing position will be designated the 2019 2020 Cliff McNamara Champion of Champions and will have the boat name affixed to the perpetual trophy. Eligible boats must enter online at scyc.org by Sept. 25, there is a $40 entry fee.