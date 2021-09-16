On the Horizons

King Harbor 2021 Twilights Series Race #23 Sept. 23

Race 23 in the King Harbor Yacht Club Twilights Series will be held on Sept. 23. The race is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all sailboats with an LOA of 20 feet or more. PHRF rating handicaps will be applied and boats without a PHRF rating will need to notify the HRF Fleet Captain 48 hours prior to the race in order to obtain a rating based on boat handicaps. Boats can enter and pay the $8 entry fee per race at the Regatta Network, fees have to be in by 5:30 p.m. the day before the race. This is part of a long-running series that started on July 8 and will end on Sept. 30, the signal for the first start will be at 6 p.m. Boats that wish to compete as a Non-Spinnaker Class must declare their intention to the Race Committee at check-in. Boats that have a crew of one or two can use electrical or mechanical self-steering devices. Trophies will be passed out at the King Harbor Yacht Club on the night of the race.

Channel Islands to Marina del Rey Race Sept. 25

Channel Islands Yacht Club and Del Rey Yacht Club are co-sponsoring a race from the Channel Islands Harbor entrance to Marina del Rey on Sept. 25. The race is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing, US Sailing Safety Equipment Requirements for “Nearshore” apply. The race is open to all boats with current, valid PHRF of Southern California ratings. There will be two divisions PHRF and Cruising. There are pre and post-sailing activities at the hosting clubs and slips are available for reservation, the entry fee is $35 and will be due by 6 p.m. on Sept. 20. To learn more information, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/23100#_home.

San Diego to Ensenada 57th International Yacht Race Oct. 1

Southwestern Yacht Club will host the San Diego to Ensenada 57th International Yacht Race on Oct. 1. The race will start from Coronado Roads and go down to Ensenada, Mexico ending two nautical miles west of Hotel Coral Marina. The race is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all members of organizations affiliated with US Sailing. Entries have to be completed by Sept. 28 at 5 p.m., there is an entry fee of $100. Class break downs will be announced by Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. For this race participating boats will need valid third-party liability insurance and they will have to fill out the proper immigration documents as listed on the website. To learn more, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/23204#_docs.

Santa Barbara Yacht Club Fall Regatta Oct. 2 & 3

The Santa Barbara Yacht Club will host the third regatta in their Challenge Cup Series on Oct. 2 and 3. The regatta is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and US Safety Equipment Requirements “Near Shore” for PHRF classes. The regatta is open to club members and members of other clubs that belong to the US Sailing Association. Only Santa Barbara Yacht Club members are eligible to enter the Challenge Cup series, but other racers can enter into the individual regattas. There will be two days of racing, PHRF classes will race on Oct. 2 and One Design classes will race Oct. 3. The regatta will take place two miles off of the Santa Barbara Harbor entrance with post-sailing activities at SBYC. To compete, register online at https://www.sbyc.org/web/pages/racing-schedule by 10 a.m. the day of the regatta.