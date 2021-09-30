On the Horizons

Navy Yacht Club in Long Beach Hosts Annual Navy Day Regatta Oct. 23

The Navy Yacht Club Long Beach will host the annual Navy Day Regatta on Oct. 23, 2021. There will be two races, a short out-and-back “sprint” race, and a random leg race in the Long Beach harbor area finishing off the Navy Yacht Club Long Beach dock in Alamitos Bay. Some temporary berthing will be available after the race. Prizes, refreshments, and a no-host bar will be available at NYCLB. There will also be a trophy presentation for the Long Beach Harbor High Points Series sponsored by NYCLB, Seal Beach Yacht Club, Shoreline Yacht Club, and Little Ships Fleet Yacht Club. The entry fee is $15 before Oct. 10 and $20 after that date. The Notice of Race and entry form is available on the NYCLB website at nyclb.org.

2021 Goblin Optimist Regatta Oct. 16 & 17

The Santa Barbara Yacht Club will host the Goblin Optimist Regatta on Oct. 16 and 17 out of Santa Barbara Harbor. The regatta is open to the Optimist Championship Fleet Red, Blue, White, and Green Fleet class competitors. The Green fleet will sail in or near Santa Barbara, and the Championship Fleet will sail on an ocean course. The low-point scoring system of Appendix A will apply, except that a boat’s series score shall be the total of all her race scores when fewer than six races have been sailed. Trophies will be awarded to the top finishers in each class at the end of the regatta. There is a $70 entry fee per boat. The fee will include a lunch snack-pack each day, post-race pizza at SBYC on Saturday, a post-race snack on Sunday, and a regatta shirt. A $15 late fee for entries received after Oct. 9 and registration will close at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16. Competitors can register for the event online at https://sbyc.org/goblin-optimist-regatta.

2021 Fall Regatta Oct. 16

Ventura Yacht Club will host their 2021 Fall Regatta for monohull sailboats on Oct. 16. The race is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing. It is open to owners of monohull sailboats who are members of the United States Yacht Racing Union recognized yacht or sailing clubs and, as appropriate, possess a current one-design certificate or valid PHRF certificate. There is a $30 entry fee before Oct. 9 and a $40 fee after. Registration will officially close on Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. The first race will start at 11:30 a.m., approximately one-half mile south of the Ventura whistle buoy. For more information, see http://www.venturayachtclub.org/.

Ladies Day Regatta Oct. 17

Alamitos Bay Yacht Club will host the Ladies Day Regatta in Alamitos Bay on Oct. 17. The regatta is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to boats of the Naples Sabot class (Ladies A, Ladies B, Men’s, and Mixed C Divisions). The regatta is also available to members in good standing of US Sailing Association affiliated yacht clubs of Sailing Organizations. There are four races scheduled that day, and the first warning signal will be at 11:57 a.m. There is a $35 entry fee, and eligible boats may enter online until 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 and may enter in person until 9:30 a.m. the morning of the regatta. For more information, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/23149#_docs.