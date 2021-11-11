On The Horizons

Turkey Day Regatta & SCYYRA Hamlin & Ullman Frost Series & 29er PCC (Nov. 20)

LONG BEACH— The Alamitos Bay Yacht Club (ABYC) will host the Turkey Day Regatta Nov. 20-21. Invitations are extended to the following classes;

Bay course classes: Lido 14 (A, B), Naples Sabot (Senior, Junior A, B, C1, C2, C3), Open Bic, RS Tera, and Optimist (Green).

ABYC will serve the Traditional Turkey Day dinner on Nov. 21, Saturday night at 5 p.m. One dinner ticket is included in the entry for single-handed boats; two dinner tickets for all other boats. The price for additional tickets will be $25 per adult ($30 after November 12th) and $10 for children 10 and under. Please make reservations online the ABYC website, or by calling the ABYC office.

Eligiblity is extended to Ocean Course Classes: 29er, 5-0-5, A-Cat, C420, Cal 20, Etchells, Finn, Formula 18, Hobie 16, I420, ILCA 7 (Laser), ILCA 6 (Radial), ILCA 4 (4.7), Open Skiff (Ocean), Optimist, Portsmouth (monohull and multihull), Tempest, Thistle and Viper 640.

Additional One-Design classes will be accepted at the discretion of the Regatta Chair based on the number of entries and the classes that are established. This regatta is open to members “in good standing” of US SAILING Association-affiliated yacht clubs and to foreign sailors who are members of their respective National Governing Authorities. Registration will be open at 8 a.m. on the first day of the regatta.

Registration fees for Bay Classes – Single Handed is $75, and all other bay classes are $95. Ocean Classes – Single Handed is $85, and all other ocean classes are $105. SCYYRA fee for Hamlin, Ullman, and Frost Competitors is $10.

You can register at https://bit.ly/3CNfcI1.

Double Handed/ Short Handed Race (Nov. 20)

SANTA BARBARA— On Nov. 20., the Santa Barbara Yacht Club will hold a double-handed and short-handed race. The regatta will be governed by The Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS), applicable regulations for One Design and PHRF classes, and the U.S. Safety Equipment Requirements “Near Shore.” Boats shall use Area I windward-leeward ratings and have current and valid PHRF rating certificates on the PHRF of Southern California website (www.phrfsocal.org) except as detailed in S.I. Competitors from outside Area I shall use their PHRF regional windward-leeward rating. Appendix V, Alternative Penalties, Rule V1 – Penalties at the time of the incident will apply. RRS 55 is changed to allow for the disposal of biodegradable material used to band spinnakers. The penalty for breaking rule 55, Trash Disposal, is at the discretion of the protest committee and may be less than disqualification. These changes rule 64.1. Appendix T, Arbitration, Rule T1, T2, T3, and T4 will apply. U.S. Sailing prescriptions to rules 63.2 will not apply.

This regatta is open to all members of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club as well as members of other clubs belonging to US Sailing. Valid PHRF rating certificates for PHRF boats must be on file and listed online with SoCal PHRF no later than 10 a.m. on the day of the race. There is no entry fee for this event. Eligible boats may enter the race by submitting a completed race entry form available online.

The complete Regatta rules and instructions can be found at https://www.sbyc.org/documents/10184/223392/2021_11_20_DH-SH_SI.pdf.

Drumstick Race (Nov. 21)

MARINA DEL REY—On Nov. 21, The Marina del Rey Yacht Club will host the Drumstick Race. The event is governed by The Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS). U.S. Sailing Prescriptions to RRS 63.1 and 63.2, and RRS 81 will not apply. The head of any spinnaker must be below the lowest spreader when the bow crosses an extension of the detached breakwater. When entering the clubhouse: all guests and members must present proof of vaccination to the front desk and wear a name tag. Masks are required except while actively eating or drinking.

This is an intraclub event, requiring that each skipper be a member of DRYC. There is no entry fee, and the entry deadline is 12 p.m. on Nov. 20. Enter at dryc.org, under the racing tab. There will be two divisions, PHRF and Cruising. Valid PHRF membership is not required. Any entry unsuitable for the Cruising Division may be moved to the PHRF Division. The class splits and flags will be posted by 6 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Rick Ruskin is the event chairman and can be contacted at (310) 990-6326 or rickruskin@outlook.com. For a complete list of race instructions, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/23338/2021DrumstickNORSISfinal2.pdf.