On the Horizons

Sir Thomas Lipton Trophy Regatta, June 19-20

Organized by Santa Barbara Yacht Club, this single-class regatta will be held in the Santa Barbara Channel, within 2 miles of the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor. Prizes will be awarded to the top boats overall and the winning skipper and crew will have their names engraved on the Santa Barbara Yacht Club’s Sir Thomas Lipton Perpetual Trophy to remain on display at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. Vessels must meet the rules of the International Star Class. Registration can be completed with Santa Barbara Yacht Club prior to 10 a.m. on June 19 or online at sbyc.org/lipton-star-regatta.

2021 Around the Oil Islands Series, June 19, July 24, August 28

Organized by Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, this event is a three-race series around the mid-channel oil islands. It is open to all members of PHRF of Southern California with a current, valid PHRF rating. The entry fee is $45. Take-home prizes will be given out after each day of racing and perpetual trophies will be awarded after the last day of racing. For more information visit bcyc.org.

Laser Midwinters West, June 25-27

Organized by Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, this event is open to all boats of the ILCA 7 (Standard), ILCA 6 (Radial), and ILCA 4 (4.7) classes. This event will be used as a selection event by US Sailing’s International Selection Committee for the US representatives in the One Person Dinghy (ILCA 6- Radial) at the World Sailing Youth World Championships 2021 (Youth Worlds). Eligible boats may enter by completing the online entry form at regattanetwork.com and paying the $215 entry fee by June 23. Additional information regarding accommodations, travel, boat charters, equipment services, and area recreation is available at abyc.org.

California Cup Regatta, June 25-27

California Yacht Club will host the J/70 class for the 52nd running of the California Cup invitational regatta. The regatta is open to boats that have registered for the 2021 J/70 World Championship held at CYA later this summer from Aug 7 – Aug 15. For more information visit calyachtclub.com.

Jack & Jill Series, June 27, July 25, August 29

Organized by Dana West Yacht Club, this regatta is open to all members of yacht clubs affiliated with SCYA or clubs affiliated with US Sailing. The crew is limited to one man and one woman. Entries may be made through Regatta Network at regattanetwork.com. Entries will be accepted until 9:30 a.m. on June 27. The entry fee for the entire series is $30.