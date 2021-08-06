On the Horizons

2021 Laser NorCal Championships Aug. 14-15

The Santa Cruz Yacht Club will host the 2021 Laser NorCal Championship in the northern end of Monterey Bay Aug. 14 and 15. The regatta is open to Laser Standard, Laser Radial, and Laser 4.7 (ILCA 7,6, and 4), and will be governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing. All hails will use the last four digits of the sail number, if there are duplicates, they will be distinguished by a black line under one of the sailing numbers. Registration will close at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14, there will be an entry fee of $80 on or before Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. and a $20 late fee will be added after that date. Prizes will be given out to overall winners in each registered class division. For further information see https://www.scyc.org/racing/.

2021 Charity Bay Race and Fundraiser Aug. 14

The Point Loma Yacht Club is hosting the 2021 Charity Bay Race and Fundraiser on Aug. 14, for Challenged Sailors of San Diego, an organization that provides sailing experiences in specially designed boats for those with disabilities. The race is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all members of organizations associated with US Sailing, to be eligible for PHRF class yacht should provide the boat’s PHRF rating. Registration closes on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $1 per foot of the participating boat’s length, with the max set at $50, boats registering from Challenged Sailors of San Diego are exempt from the fee. There are three classes in the race schedule, Class A Spin, Class B Non-Spin, and Class C One Design Matin 16, races are scheduled to start at 12 p.m. on Aug. 14. For more information see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/22730.

Refraction Regatta, Aug. 15

The American Legion Yacht Club will be hosting the Refraction Regatta on Aug. 15 off of Newport Beach. The regatta is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and the Class Rules of the Performance Handicap Racing Fleet of Southern California. The fleet will be divided into appropriate classes based on their Base Random Leg Course Ratings. Registration is online at US Sailing’s Regatta Network. There is a $35 entry fee prior to 5 p.m. on Aug. 11, and an additional late fee of $10 will be added after that date. For more information see http://www.alyc.com/.

CYC Corona Cup Family Regatta Aug. 21

The Coronado Yacht Club is hosting the Corona Cup Family Regatta on Aug. 21 in Glorietta Bay. The race is open to all classes and all members of yacht clubs and sailing associations recognized by US Sailing, for this race, the crew must consist entirely of family. Registration closes on Aug. 20 at 1 p.m., for racers not with Coronado Yacht Club there is a $30 entry fee. The prize for the event will be a six-pack of Corona presented dockside. For more information see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/22943.