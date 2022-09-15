Calendar Features

Pacific Airshow Takes to Huntington Beach Skies

HUNTINGTON BEACH— The sixth annual Pacific Airshow will once again take to the skies above Huntington Beach Sept. 30-Oct. 2. There are five seating choices for the air show which include on the beach, the pier, or in a cabana. The most popular option is general admission seating right on the water’s edge by the Huntington Beach City pier for $25 a person. Viewers can also purchase pier seating or club seating in a tented pavilion to escape the sun. There are also viewing areas for campers at the Huntington Beach RV Campground, and boaters can view the show from their boats and are encouraged to check out the US Coast Guard notice for more information. There will be several vendors available along the beach all three days. Flying will take place from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. This year the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are confirmed to join the show, with other performers set to be announced. Viewers are encouraged to bring their beach towels, chairs, and umbrellas down to Huntington City Beach to enjoy the show and participate in the festival. For more information or to purchase tickets, see https://pacificairshowusa.com/.

60th Annual Newport Beach Sandcastle for California Dreamers

NEWPORT BEACH— The 60th Annual Newport Beach Sandcastle contest returns to Newport Beach on Oct. 2, with the theme California Dreamin’. The contest will celebrate all things California as sandcastle builders will be asked to draw inspiration from state landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge, the Hollywood sign, and the well-loved redwoods of Northern California. Interested parties can register their team online at www.newportbeach.com. There is a $35 entry fee per team, which can hold up to eight people. All entered team members receive an event tee shirt. This event is hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event each year to promote the spirit of community in Corona del Mar. Builders of all levels are welcome, and while there are several rules, the biggest one is that builders can only use natural materials. Small cash prizes and sandcastle trophies are presented for the following categories:

Commodores Award – Overall Best Creation

People’s Choice Award – Best Creation

Most Unique Sand Sculpture (1st-3rd)

Most Unique Sandcastle (1st-3rd)

Most Humorous Creation

Best Display of Theme

Division – Best Creation

The event will start at 9 a.m. with registration and plot assignments, and by 10 a.m., it is shovels up. Builders have until 2 p.m. to build their creations from natural materials found on the beach. Awards will be presented between 3:30-4:30 p.m.