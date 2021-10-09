LAGUNA BEACH一 The Pacific Coast Highway runs the West Coast of the United States from Baja up to the top of the Olympic Peninsula. Construction on the highway began in 1919 and was initially estimated to cost $1.5 million, but federal funds were appropriated and in 1921 voters approved additional state funds, in the end, it was $10 million dollars to construct the highway, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. The construction of PCH came with 33 bridges including the famous Bixby Rainbow Bridge at Big Sur. The 1,687-mile-long highway hosts some of the most beautiful views along the coast and is home to several historic stops including Hearth Castle. PCH was christened in 1939 by the Roosevelt administration.

