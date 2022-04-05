Pacific Fishery Management Council Set to Adopt Final Measures for Ocean Fishery Management

SEATTLE⸺ The Pacific Fishery Management Council will host a hybrid meeting April 7-13 to adopt management measures for ocean fisheries, including final measures for 2022 ocean salmon fisheries. The meeting will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport with the option of remote participation options and a live stream, both open to the public. The Council will discuss several key factors, including:

• Adopt Final Management Measures for 2022 Ocean Salmon Fisheries

• Adopt Final Incidental Pacific Halibut Catch Recommendations for 2022 and Early 2023 Non-Indian Salmon Troll Fisheries

• Adopt Final Exempted Fishing Permit Recommendations for 2022-2023 Coastal Pelagic Species Fisheries

• Adopt a Pacific Sardine Assessment, Final Harvest Specifications, and Management Measures for the 2022-2023 Pacific Sardine Fishery

• Receive an Update on the Development of the Groundfish Electronic Monitoring Program

• Report on the Cost Recovery Program for the Trawl Catch Shares Program

• Adopt Final Coastal Pelagic Species Fishery Management Plan Language Regarding Species Management Categories

• Adopt Final Preferred Harvest Specifications and Preliminary Management Measures for 2023-2024 Groundfish Fisheries

• Review and Potentially Revise the Range of Alternatives for Non-trawl Sector Area Management Measures

• Adopt Final In-season Adjustments for 2022 Groundfish Fisheries, as Necessary, to Achieve but Not Exceed Annual Catch Limits and Other Management Objectives.

Public comment is welcome throughout the webinar and can be completed through the public comment electronic portal at https://pfmc.psmfc.org/Meeting/Details/2893; there will also be time or public comment during the meeting before the Council makes decisions on each action item.

The first broadcast on April 7 will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. every day; there is a closed session starting each day at 8 a.m. preceding the broadcast. To gain virtual access to the meetings, see the PFMC website at https://www.pcouncil.org/council_meeting/april-6-13-2022-council-meeting/.