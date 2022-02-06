Palm Beach Revamps Marina With $40 Million in Renovations

PALM BEACH, FL.—After $40 million in renovations, the city of Palm Beach has officially reopened Marina and Lake Park Drive. The renovations can now accommodate vessels from 60 to 294 feet or superyacht size. The Town Marina is currently taking seasonal, annual, and transient slip reservations. The Marina now includes 84 slips, located along the classic Australian, Brazilian, and Peruvian docks in addition to the new 250-foot Royal Palm Docks.

The enhanced marina now includes a floating dock system, high-speed WiFi, enhanced shore power, and the most advanced level of security systems. These security systems include cameras that have been added to the docks, entryways, and parking lots. Access into the parking lot is now granted via a password-protected smartphone app. In addition, boaters can now reverse dockage more easily by using the online service Dockwa via the Town Marina website. Other additions to the marina include new golf carts dedicated to moving luggage and other belongings across the docks, trash pickup has been made more convenient with boat side service several times a day, and staffing has been increased with dock attendants and other team members on hand for gust assistance and services. For more information on the project or for slip lease information, contact Marina Dockmaster Mike Horn at dockmaster@townofpalmbeach.com or by calling 561-838-5463.