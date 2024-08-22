Part 2: VHF Etiquette Expanded

The Log’s previous article, featured in the Aug. 2-15 newspaper edition, emphasized the significance of proper VHF radio etiquette on the water. Now, with expert help from Radio Instructor for the Coast Guard Auxilary, Gordon West, we delve deeper into specific challenges boaters may encounter while using this crucial communication tool, such as proper radio handling to avoid accidental mic keys, using your radio on land versus what could be accomplished with your cell phone and appropriate vocabulary while on the radio. By understanding these issues and adhering to best practices, we can enhance safety and ensure a more enjoyable boating experience for all.

Proper VHF Radio Handling

Storing a marine VHF radio in your pocket is strongly discouraged. Not only does it hinder your ability to hear incoming calls clearly, but it also significantly reduces the radio’s range due to the antenna’s proximity to your body. Additionally, there’s a risk of accidental transmission and potential skin burns from the device overheating.

“Best bet, wear it on a belt with an external speaker/mic and make sure that the external mic won’t get accidentally tripped on transmit, too,” said West.

This setup ensures clear audio reception and minimizes the chance of unintended button presses.

VHF Radio Usage on Land

While marine VHF radios are primarily designed for use on vessels, FCC regulations permit their use on shore for communication with an associated vessel. However, it’s essential to keep transmissions brief to minimize interference and prioritize emergency channels.

“Make contact on VHF channel 16, and then switch to channel 9, 68, 69, 71, 72, or 78A,” said West. “Do not start gabbing on channel 16 – it is used for calling and distress only!

“For a radio check, use channel 9,” he continued. “Never ask for a radio check on channel 16. Your best radio check is listening to the eight weather channels and finding two or three that you can hear well. That tells you your antenna system is working!

“Several Coast Guard Auxiliary shore stations guard channel 9 on weekends for radio checks, so call on channel 9 for an auxiliary unit radio check,” he concluded.

According to West, extended communications should be conducted via cell phone to avoid congestion on marine channels. Your VHF radio is your lifeline on the water. Channel 16 is for emergencies and initial contact; monitor it frequently. Consider using a weather channel before heading out, but always return to channel 16. While no FCC license is needed for domestic boating, the Coast Guard monitors channel 16 traffic. Modern VHF radios offer enhanced safety features like Digital Selective Calling (DSC), which requires an MMSI number for distress calls. Some models also include GPS and floatation capabilities.

VHF Radio Communication Etiquette

Maintain professionalism and decorum when using your VHF radio. Refrain from using profanity or inappropriate language, as your transmissions can be traced back to your vessel and recorded by authorities. Remember, children may be listening. It’s essential to conduct yourself as you would in a public setting, adhering to standards that would be acceptable to the FCC, USCG or local law enforcement.

U.S. Coast Guard flotillas regularly offer Boating Safety seminars and classes, and Auxiliary volunteers continuously work to stress the importance of a marine VHF radio for calling for help in an emergency. When used properly, the marine VHF is an ideal way for mariners to stay connected out on the bay or on the water.

For more information, please visit https://www.cgaux.org/.