Pepper Park Redesign Receives $250,000 Check from Austal USA

SAN DIEGO⸺ On May 5, Austal USA presented a $250,000 check to the Port of San Diego for Pepper Park improvements. The check was presented as part of the port’s Pepper Park Community Design Workshop, which allowed the public to provide input and see a preliminary design plan for the waterfront development. “Pepper Park is already a recreational gem on our San Diego Bay waterfront,” said Commissioner Sandy Naranjo, Board of Port Commissioners, in a May 6 press release. “Austal USA’s $250,000 gift, on top of what we’ve already budgeted for the redesign and enhancements, will truly help make it sparkle. Thank you to Austal USA and all in the community who are helping us transform Pepper Park into a resource that visitors and residents will cherish for years to come.” The donation brings the current budget to approximately $4.1 million. Austal USA is a ship-repair facility that opened a facility on San Diego Bay along the National City waterfront in November 2021. For more information, see the Port of San Diego website.

