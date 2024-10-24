Poppy’s Rescue Red: A Toast to Rescue Dogs and Community Spirit

In the heart of Ventura, a heartwarming story of rescue, compassion and community shines through every bottle of Poppy’s Rescue Red. Named after Poppy, a lovable rescue dog, this red blend is more than just a delicious wine. It represents a commitment to giving back to the animals and community that need it most. Through Poppy’s story and the support of Conway Family Wines, this special wine brings awareness to the importance of dog rescue while directly benefiting the Canine Adoption and Rescue League (C.A.R.L.), a Ventura-based nonprofit dedicated to finding loving homes for dogs in need.

“Our winery dog Poppy has become a bit of a local celebrity here in the harbor and is featured on the label art of Poppy’s Rescue Red,” said John Conway in an email to The Log. “This is one of the recent projects and collaborations that I am most proud of. Poppy’s Rescue Red is a Cabernet/Merlot blend, and $1 from every bottle goes to support our local rescue shelter C.A.R.L. We have hosted some adoption and fundraising events here at our tasting room as well and have raised well over $4,000 so far!”

Conway recalls how he first met Poppy during the early days of opening the Deep Sea tasting room. While working long hours, he stepped outside for a quick break and encountered some adoptable dogs from C.A.R.L.. Poppy, full of energy and spirit, leaped straight into his arms, and from that moment, it was clear they were meant to be together. Since then, Poppy has become his constant companion, enjoying sailboat races and beach runs. Despite her size, she loves the harbor lifestyle and warmly greets guests at Deep Sea.

Poppy’s journey from rescue dog to the comfort of a loving home is one that resonates with dog lovers everywhere, highlighting the life-changing impact that adoption can have on both the animal and its new family. It didn’t take long for Poppy’s cheerful spirit and inspiring story to influence the creation of Poppy’s Rescue Red, a tribute to her and the thousands of dogs like her who are waiting for a second chance.

Conway Family Wines, a well-established name in the Santa Barbara County winemaking community, created this red blend with more than just great taste in mind. Each bottle of Poppy’s Rescue Red, as Conway said, supports C.A.R.L., helping fund their rescue efforts and giving more dogs the opportunity to find loving homes. It’s a mission that combines passion for wine with a deep commitment to the community – a perfect pairing.

Founded in 1996, C.A.R.L. has been a vital part of Ventura’s animal rescue scene. Its mission is simple yet powerful: to save the lives of dogs in need, provide them with medical care, rehabilitation and, most importantly, a forever home. C.A.R.L. takes in dogs from all walks of life, including those abandoned, surrendered or rescued from high-kill shelters.

What sets C.A.R.L. apart is its commitment to ensuring each dog receives the attention, love and care they deserve. The organization relies heavily on volunteers and foster homes to provide a nurturing environment for the dogs before they find permanent homes. Their “Adopt Don’t Shop” philosophy aims to reduce the number of dogs in shelters while promoting responsible pet ownership throughout Ventura County.

With its dedicated staff, network of volunteers and support from local businesses like Conway Family Wines, C.A.R.L. has saved thousands of dogs and placed them in loving homes. The organization also offers educational resources to the community on pet care and the importance of spaying and neutering to help control the population of unwanted animals.

Conway Family Wines has always believed in the power of wine to bring people together, and with Poppy’s Rescue Red, they’ve taken that philosophy to the next level by using their wine to support a cause close to their hearts. Based in Santa Barbara County, the winery is known for producing high-quality wines that showcase the region’s unique terroir. But it’s their commitment to the community that truly makes them stand out.

Poppy’s Rescue Red is a rich, full-bodied red that perfectly captures the warmth and depth of California’s wine country. But beyond its flavor profile, each bottle tells the story of Poppy and the countless dogs waiting for their forever homes. For every bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds goes directly to C.A.R.L., funding the organization’s rescue efforts and helping more dogs get a second chance at life.

The wine itself pairs well with a variety of dishes, making it a perfect addition to any dinner table. But what makes it truly special is the impact it has on the community.

Ventura, a city with a strong sense of community and love for animals, is the perfect home for Poppy’s Rescue Red. With its deep ties to the sea, agriculture and an active outdoor lifestyle, Ventura has always had a strong connection to both the natural world and the animals within it. C.A.R.L. plays an essential role in this community, helping connect people with pets in need.

Local residents and visitors alike embrace the spirit of giving back, and Poppy’s Rescue Red serves as a way for wine lovers to enjoy a great bottle while also supporting a meaningful cause. Whether it’s enjoyed at a family gathering, a community event or a casual evening at home, this red blend helps make a difference one sip at a time.

By partnering with C.A.R.L., Conway Family Wines has created a lasting legacy that extends beyond the bottle. Through Poppy’s Rescue Red, they’ve found a way to not only celebrate the joy of rescue dogs but also give back to the Ventura community in a tangible, impactful way.

As more people discover the joy of Poppy’s Rescue Red and learn about C.A.R.L.’s life-saving mission, the hope is that awareness and support for dog rescue will continue to grow.

Poppy’s journey from rescue dog to the inspiration behind a charitable wine is a testament to the incredible bond between humans and their pets. It’s a story that resonates with animal lovers everywhere and serves as a reminder that even the smallest act of kindness can have a ripple effect that changes lives.

For Conway Family Wines, Poppy’s Rescue Red is more than just a product—it’s a way to give back and celebrate the joy of rescue dogs. And for C.A.R.L., the support from the wine helps them continue their mission.

To learn more about Poppy’s Rescue Red and support the cause, visit https://www.conwayfamilywines.com/product/Poppy-s-Rescue-Red. For information on how to adopt or support the Canine Adoption and Rescue League, visit https://carldogs.org/.