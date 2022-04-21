Port Hueneme Seeks Public Input on Changing Name

Port Hueneme is discussing the changing of the city's name in an effort to draw tourism to the city and have visitors first think of the beachy setting as opposed to an industrial port setting.

PORT HUENEME— On March 25, Port Hueneme held a special city council meeting to address changing the city’s name from Port Hueneme to Hueneme Beach to eliminate the confusion between The Port of Hueneme and the City of Port Hueneme.

According to Public Information Officer, Scott Matalon, changing the city’s name would help focus on the council’s strategic plan for 2020. In addition, changing the name would support a greater rebranding effort that would portray the lifestyle and benefits that Hueneme has to offer to induce long-term economic development strategies.

Matalon believes that if “beach” is in the city’s name, it will better market its most appealing asset.

“Not only were there some miscellaneous comments about the city’s name taken during the various types of community input that led to the adoption of the strategic plan, but more specifically, the intent of the plan itself was to look into the future and try and determine the most promising course for maintaining the city’s economy in changing times that was emphasized in the objective of maintaining economic stability vitality, and growth,” said Matalon. “Just as you might say, in 1940, the community opted to rebrand Hueneme as Port Hueneme, which seems to be a parallel to what is under discussion these days in the current economic environment that we’re operating in. That launched the serious consideration of a name change as a tool to help the city build its economic future.”

Matalon said the council adopted a specific initiative to explore the value of the city, rebranding itself as a strategy to attract tourism and increase economic investment.

In addition, Matalon says the first step in changing the city’s name requires the council to authorize a ballot measure to be placed for the November election. Next, the residents would have the option to vote either yes or non. Finally, if the majority of the votes are yes, the city would have permission to adopt the new name.

According to Consultant Steve Kinney, he had made reports to the council in July 2021. He determined that the next step was for the council to authorize staff to begin the legal process, which would then lead to a vote by the residents of Hueneme for the November 2022 ballot.

“It supports a key long-range economic development, and that’s important to recognize the strengths, the potentials of our economic situation as well as our limitations,” said Kinney. “The word Port suggests an industrial setting, and the word beach conveys something different, so much more relaxed and recreation-oriented. It’s a visual amenity as well that we’re all very proud of, so that’s really the first and foremost—the benefit to the city.”

“It’s not a driving factor, but it certainly is one benefit of clearing up that confusion,” said Matalon. “It highlights our status as a beach-dependent community which supports our efforts to secure ongoing sand replenishment funding from the Federal government. It’s certainly an ongoing struggle that you’re intimately aware of, and anything that gives us the ability to make outsiders aware of the fact that we are on the beach and we need that beach for physical survival as well as economic survival is certainly to our benefit.”

Matalon continued to explain that there is great potential in attracting small, high-value companies attracted by the research capabilities at the Navy Base and the Marine ties through the Port