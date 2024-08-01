Port of Los Angeles Awarded $8 Million to Enhance Port Optimizer Technology

Grant Among Several by Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to Support Data System Development and Interoperability across Five California Ports

LOS ANGELES – The Port of Los Angeles has announced it will significantly enhance its Port Optimizer technology data portal thanks to an $8 million grant from the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). This grant is the largest of five GO-Biz awards, totaling $27 million, aimed at improving data and supply chain functionality across California’s port network.

“We’re thrilled that this GO-Biz grant to the Port of Los Angeles will help fund three new components to its well-established Port Optimizer technology,” said Dee Dee Myers, GO-Biz director and a senior adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Our state’s ports are critical to the stability of our national and global supply chains, and these historic grants will allow California ports and their stakeholders to benefit from enhanced data-sharing capabilities.”

“This GO-Biz funding will help the Port of Los Angeles accelerate our proven technology, the Port Optimizer, to further improve efficiency, reduce impacts on our communities and make us more competitive,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “We’re grateful to the state of California and GO-Biz for being the first state to step up with policy and funding to enhance supply chain digitalization.”

First introduced in 2017, the Port Optimizer is a cloud-based information portal that digitalizes maritime shipping data for cargo owners and supply chain stakeholders through a secure single access point. As the only port community data platform of its kind in North America, the Port Optimizer integrates data from across the port ecosystem, enabling ports and the supply chain to operate more efficiently and helping cargo owners bring their goods to market in a more predictable and timely manner.

The $8 million GO-Biz grant will accelerate the development and deployment of three new enhancement tools for the Port Optimizer:

Truck appointment system enhancements: The grant will expand the development of the port’s truck appointment system, enabling interoperability with the Port of Long Beach. This will allow for bay-wide coverage of a new universal truck appointment system, improving the ease of identifying, moving and managing containers across the entire San Pedro Bay port complex. California Ports Mobile Application (CalPorts): Funding will support the development of CalPorts, a new mobile application providing access to the Port Optimizer and other port dashboards. CalPorts will facilitate data exchange on cargo status, reducing supply chain disruptions and helping stakeholders anticipate operational issues. It also will share environmental performance and port security data, among other information. Carbon impact gateway: A single online gateway will be developed to collect the carbon impact data of port operations. This gateway will provide users with a near real-time green score based on emissions from rail, trucking, vessels and on-port equipment. Using this score, stakeholders can select more optimal routes that balance cargo speed and emissions impacts.

In addition, the Port of Hueneme received a GO-Biz award of $3.935 million as part of the state’s support for the California Port Data Partnership, which aims to revolutionize cloud-based data management and sharing among California’s containerized ports. Along with Los Angeles and the Port of Hueneme, they include San Diego, Long Beach and Oakland.

Port of Hueneme Board President Celina Zacarias said, “This grant is a testament to our dedication to data-driven excellence.”

For more information about the Port Optimizer and the Port of Los Angeles, visit portoflosangeles.org.