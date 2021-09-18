Port of Los Angeles Awards $1 Million in Grants to 27 Local Organizations

LOS ANGELES一 In a Sept. 2 press release the Port of Los Angeles announced that they had awarded $1 million in grants to 27 local organizations for programs, projects, and events benefiting the port community.

The grants were awarded in three categories ranging from small grants of less than $5,000 to larger grants that totaled more than $100,000.

There were two organizations that received grants in the large funding category, EXP and the Los Angeles Maritime Institute.

EXP serves thousands of high school students annually through next-generation workforce development and supports youth maritime education programs that generate awareness, interest, work experience, and career preparation in the maritime industry.

The LAMI will use its grant to support TopSail an on-the-water experiential education sailing program for at-risk youth.

One of the recipients in the medium category, ranging from $5,000 to $99,999, was Friends of the Cabrillo Aquarium that will use its $30,000 grant to boost outreach around its 2022 Whale Fiesta.

Another recipient San Pedro’s International Bird Rescue Center will use its $15,000 grant to support the rescue and rehabilitation of native aquatic birds that are negatively affected by human-induced impacts and will increase outreach activities for its 50th Anniversary.

All grant funding is self-supported by the port’s shipping and lease revenues, for a full list of grant recipients see https://www.portoflosangeles.org/community/grants.