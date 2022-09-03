Port of Los Angeles Hosts Marine Flare Collection Event

LOS ANGELES— The Port of Los Angeles will host a marine flare collection event on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Newmark’s Yacht Centre in Wilmington. Participants are asked to place marine flares in the trunk of their vehicle with a maximum weight of 30 pounds of flares per vehicle. E-flare and West Marine coupons will be available while supplies last, in addition to a free California Boater Kit voucher for all who participate. Eligible participants include residents, businesses, or berth boats located within L.A. County. Accepted flares are hand-held, aerial, and smoke signals. Not accepted items include electronic flares or electronics, military-type flares, or any hazardous wastes such as paint, batteries, or oil. Proof of eligibility, such as license, registration, or slip fee, is required. Disposing of marine flares is important to do safely because pyrotechnics are classified as 1.4 explosives by the Department of Transportation. In addition, unexploded expired marine flares are a health and safety hazard and contain perchlorates, a known environmental hazard. For more information on the effects of perchlorates, visit https://dtsc.ca.gov/perchlorate-fact-sheet/.

