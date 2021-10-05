Port of San Diego Adds Two New Restaurants to Seaport Village

SAN DIEGO一 Gladstone’s and Shorebird will join the restaurants in Seaport Village. These are the 19th and 20th leases approved by the Board of Port Commissioners as part of the revitalization of Seaport Village. Gladstone’s is a historic beachside restaurant founded in Malibu in 1972. Gladstones offers classic seafood dishes, including fish plates, king crab, Maine lobster, etc. This will be Shorebird’s third location offering coastal flavors and a relaxed vibe.

“Seaport Village is attracting some major regional players in the food and beverage space – particularly among renowned casual dining and contemporary casual restaurants like Gladstone’s and Shorebird,” said Chairman Michael Zucchet, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, in a Sept. 15 press release. “Together, these latest additions to Seaport Village’s mostly locally-owned and operated lineup will bring even more excellent options to our San Diego Bay waterfront for locals and visitors to enjoy.” Both restaurants will begin construction in summer 2022 and are set to open fall of 2022.