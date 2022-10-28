Port of San Diego Drafts Cork & Batter to Seaport Village Lineup

SAN DIEGO— The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners has approved a ten-year deal for a full-service restaurant and bar in Seaport Village. Cork and Batter will offer a first-class dining experience in a warm bungalow-themed environment with American fare created with freshly sourced ingredients, craft beer, wine, and hand-crafted cocktails. In addition, during sporting games, Cork and Batter will show live games on multiple flat screens.

“If you’re looking for delicious food, a good cold beverage, and a place to cheer on your favorite San Diego sports team, Cork and Batter will have that along with the San Diego Bay views and vibrant, friendly atmosphere we all love at Seaport Village,” said Chairman Dan Malcolm, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners in a press release from Oct. 17.

Cork and Batter will be operated by BNG Hospitality Group, a Los Angeles-based restaurant management, and marketing company.

“Cork and Batter currently operates in the heart of Inglewood’s entertainment and sports district, across the street from Sofi stadium and directly in front of Intuit Dome, the future home of Los Angeles Clippers,” said Drew Gates, BNG’s managing partner in the press release. “We are actively expanding this concept into other cities around the country, including nearby Simi Valley, as well as Boston, Miami, and Atlanta.”

Cork and Batter will anchor Suite E3 in the Lighthouse District in the Seaport Village, covering approximately 7,989 square feet of indoor restaurant space and a patio and courtyard area. The Port expects Cork and Batter to help draw more tourists to the Lighthouse District and continue to elevate the existing dining and shopping experiences at the shopping center.

Since taking ownership of Seaport Village in 2018, the Port has closely coordinated with property manager Protea Property Management, Inc. and broker Retail Insite to remake Seaport Village into a vibrant waterfront destination along the San Diego bayfront for locals and tourists. As a result, Seaport Village features primarily locally owned and operated businesses with a mix of old and new favorites. A fun lineup of new tenants includes Louisiana Charlie’s, Tuk Tuk Eatery, Mike Hess Brewing, and Eclectique Boutique. In addition, future tenants will include Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean, Malibu Farm, Shorebird, Crack Taco Shop, and Gladstone’s.

For more information, visit seaportvillage.com and follow Seaport Village on Instagram and Facebook for daily updates.