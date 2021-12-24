Port of San Diego Harbor Police Officer to Receive Medal of Valor for Bravery in March 2021 Officer- Involved Shooting

SAN DIEGO— On Dec. 14, the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Officer Cody Horn was awarded the Medal of Valor for his bravery during an officer-involved shooting on March 1, outside of the San Diego Convention Center.

Horn received the award during a ceremony toward the beginning of the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Port Commissioners.

Horn has been a Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department member for more than three years.

The Medal of Valor is the Harbor Police Department’s highest bravery decoration. The event took place at the Port of San Diego Administration Building.

“It is my distinct honor and privilege to present to Officer Cody Horn the Harbor Police Medal of Valor for his actions during an officer-involved shooting on the evening of March 1st, 2021,” said Chief Nichols in a video of the awards presentation. “The Medal of Valor is the highest medal awarded for bravery. Recommendation for this medal will be based on the following criteria. Number one, the act was performed displaying extreme bravery while the employee was consciously facing imminent injury or death. This act must include actual risk of life, and the nominee having to evaluate the risk, no matter how brief. The act was necessary to prevent injury to him, herself, or another person. Despite the drivers violent actions to continue to shoot at Officer Horn, his continued hostile actions, and repeated refusals to listen to Officer Horn’s orders, Officer Horn maintained tremendous restraint, calm, and composer as he was able to deescalate the violent confrontation and detain the driver until responding officers could take him into custody…Officer Horn’s composer and [not audible]will to survive; effort to preserve his life, and the life of another, and professionalism throughout the ordeal served as unmatched examples of the highest bravery of the Harbor Police Officer; for heroism and courage in the face of life-threatening actions by a violent, armed person, and far above and beyond the reasonable call of duty to preserve his own life, and the life of this suspect; It is with a great sense of pride, gratitude, and honor that I present the medal of valor to Officer Cody Horn.”