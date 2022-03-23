Port of San Diego Invites Public to Pepper Park Design Workshop

SAN DIEGO— The Port of San Diego has announced its enhanced efforts for public access and recreation on the National City Bayfront by inviting the public to continue to engage in the process to transform Pepper Park into a resource that visitors and residents will appreciate for many years. KTU & A, a planning and landscape architect is acting as the port’s design consultant and the port, will host a virtual community Design Workshop on March 26, at 6 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to view and provide input on three conceptual plans for Pepper Park and its future 2.5-acre expansion based on prior public outreach efforts. Participants will be asked what elements they like in each of the three concepts. The feedback received will be incorporated into one idea that the public will have the opportunity to review and provide feedback on during a second design workshop later in the spring. The workshop will be conducted via Zoom and will be available in Spanish, Tagalog, and English. To learn more and to register for the Pepper Park Design Workshop, and/or to sign up for email updates about the National City Bayfront, visit portofsandiego.org/nationalcitybayfront.

