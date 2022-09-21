Port of San Diego Looks for Volunteers for Audit Oversight Committee

SAN DIEGO— The Port of San Diego is looking for volunteers interested in a position with the Audit Oversight Committee as a Public Member. The committee was established to assist the Board of Port Commissioners with responsibilities related to the integrity of the district’s financial statements, compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, and effectiveness of the port auditor and external auditor. Public committee members serve up to two three-year terms and will meet for about two hours four to six times a year to,

Provide a focal point of communication between the Board of Port Commissioners, the Port Auditor, the external auditor, and management.

Serve as an independent and objective party to provide oversight of the Port’s Auditor’s work.

Review and appraise the efforts of the district’s external auditors.

Candidates should have experience in the public sector financing, budgeting, or internal auditing. Candidates may also have experience in the private sector or non-profit sector in public accounting, corporate finance, financial technology (including IT risk management and cybersecurity), environmental justice as it pertains to land use, investment banking, or other professional financial/business experience. The deadline for applications is Oct. 6 by 5 p.m. For the full job bulletin, see https://bit.ly/3euNCYW.