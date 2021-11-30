Port of San Diego Suspends In-water Hull Cleaning of Boats with Copper-Based Paint Starting in December

SAN DIEGO一 The Port of San Diego is suspending the in-water hull cleaning of boats with copper-based paint in the Shelter Island Yacht Basin from Dec. 19 to Feb. 9, 2022. The suspension will allow the port to conduct frequent inspections and weekly water testing to test the copper levels in the water. As a result, the port expects to see a reduction in copper loads and improved water quality. The pause is in partnership with the Regional Water Quality Control Board and is part of the port’s Copper Reduction Program. The port has a goal to reduce copper pollution in the basin by 76 percent by Dec. 1, 2022. This is in compliance with federal and state standards. There will be a minimum $1,000 fine for performing in-water hull cleaning on vessels with copper antifouling paint during the pause. For more information, see https://www.portofsandiego.org/environment/environmental-protection/copper-reduction-program.

Share This:

































