Port of San Diego Welcomes Danielle Moore as Newest Port Commissioner

SAN DIEGO⸺ The Port of San Diego welcomed the newest commissioner Danielle Moore who will be representing the City of San Diego. “Danielle’s knowledge and expertise in renewable energy, infrastructure, and finance will greatly benefit the Port as we move forward with our Maritime Clean Air Strategy initiatives and critical infrastructure projects,” said Chairman Dan Malcolm, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners in a March 21 press release. “On behalf of the Board of Port Commissioners, I welcome Commissioner Danielle Moore and look forward to her collaboration with the Board, Port staff, our tenants, and our neighboring communities.” Moore was brought on to the team on March 16. She is a San Diego native with more than a decade of experience as an attorney focusing on the renewable energy industry. She is currently serving on the board of The New Children’s Museum. She currently resides in Mission Valley with her family and said in the press release that she is looking forward to helping the port become a state and national leader in environmental sustainability and green initiatives.

