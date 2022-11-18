Postfly’s Advent Calendar is Back for 2022

Postfly, a monthly subscription company that sends fly fishing anglers a box full of goodies each month, has brought back its Fly Fishing Advent Calendar by popular demand. The advent calendar is a countdown to “fishmas,” and behind 24 doors, anglers will find a premium trout fly. A sneak peek of the flies in the calendar shows you can uncover a purple midge, Walt’s worm, bunny midge, French dark knight, lightning bug, and a PF buzzer. The calendar costs roughly $35 and can be purchased on the Postfly website.

