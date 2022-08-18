Postfly’s Fourth Annual Endless Summer Tournament is Underway!

This annual tournament is revolutionizing fishing tournaments by taking it online. This tournament allows anglers from all around the United States to compete in the tournament from the comfort of their favorite fishing spots.

Postfly is hosting its Fourth Annual Endless Summer Tourney, an online Instagram fishing tournament; the first of its kind. Postfly is a company that got its start by curating monthly subscriptions for boxes that contain a range of fly-fishing accessories that get delivered straight to your door.

“The Endless Summer Tourney is in its 4th year, and it allows fly fisherman all around the United States to compete in a virtual tournament where different sizes of all different fish are worth a certain amount of points,” said Postfly Customer Success Manager, Liam Gay-Killeen in an email from Aug. 2. “It allows people to compete that may be 1000’s of miles apart and catch the fish [that] are in their waters. So, it allows lots of different people to join and fish for many different species of fish. We have prizes from Yeti and more and we love seeing the winning fish each year. We started this to get more people outside and doing something they love!”

The tournament costs $50 and you must enter online at https://postflybox.com/products/2022-endless-summer-tournament-registration.

Upon completion of your entry, participants will receive an Endless Summer Tourney entry Captain’s Swag Bag and an official EST measuring tape. ‘

Next, follow Postfly on Instagram at @postflyinc. Once you catch what you think your winning fish are, you post your photos on Instagram using the hashtag #ESTourney2022. The fish must be photographed alongside the o-fish-al (official) Endless Summer measuring tape that was provided in the Captain’s Bag.

Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 5; the form for submissions will open on Sept. 1. The submission form is an online survey that participants must fill out before posting their catch on Instagram making sure you use the hashtag #ESTourney22 to be in the running.

The form will be emailed to participants, featured on the tourney homepage, and shared on Instagram when available. Participants will receive an email if they’ve won, and prizes will be shipped directly to their address. Participants can post as many fish as they want, but only the five largest fish (and most points) will be considered. Finally, you will tally your points for your five largest fish according to the Postfly scoring table. All fishing regulations for each participant’s residential state must be followed. This is very important and is listed in the tournament’s rules and regulations.

Postfly will crown a first, second, and third place winner plus a bonus Guide and Social Media Category. The tournament will award more than five thousand dollars in prizes.

First place will win a package worth $2,800 which includes a trophy, Traeger Pro 780, YETI Hopper, Camino, Rambler & hate, a 12-month Postfly subscription, and a 5wt Wade Rod Dragon Glass.

Second place will win a package worth $1,300 which includes a YETI Flip 12 cooler, YETI hat, Trestle CRC System, and $500 to Shop Karls Credit.

Third place will win a package worth $400 which includes a YETI Loadout Bucket, YETI Ramber 26 oz, YETI hat, Pro Series Costa Sunglasses, and a Badfish Boat Towel.

Lastly, the Social Media Giveaway is worth a $130 value and includes a YETI gallon jug and the Guide’s Category will win a Wade Rods Ripper Combo worth $200.

In 2013, Postfly was started in Brian Runnal’s basement. Runnal’s idea was to provide easily accessible and affordable fly-fishing accessories. He was so passionate about this goal; he even sold his boat to come up with enough money to get Postfly up and running.

“I started Postfly in my basement when I was learning to fly fish,” said Founder and President, Brian Runnals. “I was frustrated with the lack of support for a new angler and bet that I wasn’t the only one feeling that way. Fast forward about a decade and we’ve shipped 100s of 1000s of boxes to anglers all over the globe. Our mission from day one has been to make fly fishing more accessible to everyone, and I think we’ve done just that.”

Separate from the Endless Summer Tourney, Postfly is a monthly subscription that gets you one box a month filled with fly-fishing accessories. Runnal sold eight boxes in his first month of operation and a couple of those subscriptions are still members today. Today, Postfly is selling 100,000 flies each month and has grown to be the largest Direct to Consumers fly fishing distributor in the world.

“It’s a pretty intimidating sport so we aim to help people gain a love for fly fishing while getting quality items for a good price,” said Gay-Killeen. “You’ll get flies, leader, a fun sticker, a fly guide, and more each month. We offer a regular subscription box and then a higher end guide box.”

Monthly subscriptions start at $27.95 a month but there is also the option to buy three-month packages.

The “Regular Box” subscription includes basic assortments of accessories, time-tested patterns curated by professional guides, guides that teach new techniques and increase your fishing IQ and helps you to discover new gear from leading brands in the industry.

The “Fly Tying Box” subscription includes pre-proportioned materials, one finished example fly, a professional quality tutorial video, and a new recipe each month.

Postfly also offers a deluxe “Guide Series” box subscription for $49.95 a month which doubles the number of flies provided and gives different sizes and includes name brand bonus products.

If a monthly subscription isn’t your thing, then you can shop Postfly for individual products as well. They also offer a blog with different journals that offer pro-tips for fly fishermen.

For more information visit, https://postflybox.com/ or email info@postflybox.com.